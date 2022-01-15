HeidelbergCement (OTCMKTS:HLBZF) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $70.29

HeidelbergCement AG (OTCMKTS:HLBZF)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $70.29 and traded as high as $75.00. HeidelbergCement shares last traded at $75.00, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $70.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.61.

HeidelbergCement Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HLBZF)

HeidelbergCement AG engages in the production and distribution of cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western and Southern Europe; Northern and Eastern Europe-Central Asia; North America; Asia-Pacific; Africa-Eastern Mediterranean Basin, and Group Services.

