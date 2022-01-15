Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Helios Technologies Inc. is an industrial technology company. It develops and manufactures hydraulic and electronic control solutions. The company’s operating subsidiaries includes Sun Hydraulics, Enovation Controls and Faster Group. Its operating business segment consists of Hydraulics and Electronics. Hydraulics segment includes material handling, construction equipment, agriculture, specialized vehicles and energy. Electronics segment provides electronic control solutions. Helios Technologies Inc., formerly known as Sun Hydraulics Corporation, is based in Sarasota, United States. “

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Helios Technologies from $89.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of HLIO opened at $88.00 on Tuesday. Helios Technologies has a 12 month low of $53.53 and a 12 month high of $114.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $102.23 and its 200-day moving average is $89.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 32.84 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.27. Helios Technologies had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 19.28%. The company had revenue of $223.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.93 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Helios Technologies will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 13.43%.

In other Helios Technologies news, CFO Tricia L. Fulton sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total value of $200,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Marc Bertoneche sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.06, for a total transaction of $535,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,000 shares of company stock worth $1,380,010 in the last quarter. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HLIO. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Helios Technologies by 46.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Helios Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Helios Technologies by 168.9% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Helios Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Helios Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

Helios Technologies Company Profile

Helios Technologies, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of motion control and electronic controls technology for diverse end markets, including construction, material handling, agriculture, energy, recreational vehicles, marine, health and wellness. It operates through the Hydraulics and Electronics segments.

