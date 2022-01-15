HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) Given a €68.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €68.00 ($77.27) price objective on HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) in a report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on HFG. Jefferies Financial Group set a €114.00 ($129.55) target price on shares of HelloFresh in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a €93.00 ($105.68) target price on shares of HelloFresh in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Barclays set a €113.00 ($128.41) target price on shares of HelloFresh in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €94.10 ($106.93) target price on shares of HelloFresh in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €106.00 ($120.45) target price on shares of HelloFresh in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HelloFresh presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €92.40 ($105.00).

HFG opened at €56.26 ($63.93) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.23, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.55. HelloFresh has a fifty-two week low of €53.15 ($60.40) and a fifty-two week high of €97.50 ($110.80). The firm’s fifty day moving average is €76.60 and its 200 day moving average is €81.27. The stock has a market cap of $9.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.31.

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-made meals, and seasonal boxes. It also sells meal-kits through vending machines.

