Heritage Wealth Management LLC Has $72,000 Stake in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) by 97.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,291 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pacira BioSciences were worth $72,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pitcairn Co. bought a new stake in Pacira BioSciences during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 333,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,701,000 after purchasing an additional 3,466 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 392,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,969,000 after purchasing an additional 2,826 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new stake in Pacira BioSciences during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $11,477,000.

A number of analysts have commented on PCRX shares. Barclays raised their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $97.00 price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Northland Securities raised their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $57.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.09.

PCRX stock opened at $64.08 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $57.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.90. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.05 and a fifty-two week high of $80.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.12 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 3.34.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $127.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.69 million. Pacira BioSciences had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 12.01%. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pacira BioSciences Company Profile

Pacira Biosciences, Inc is a holding company, which provide non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to improve patients’ journeys along the neural pain pathway. Its products include EXPAREL, iovera, and DepoFoam.The company was founded in December 2006 and is headquartered in Parsippany, NJ.

