Heritage Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,169 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Patrick Industries were worth $97,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Patrick Industries by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,366,798 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $280,454,000 after purchasing an additional 10,151 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,448,027 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $105,706,000 after acquiring an additional 11,544 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 681,496 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,749,000 after acquiring an additional 25,643 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 390,409 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,499,000 after acquiring an additional 17,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 242,321 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,690,000 after purchasing an additional 18,095 shares during the period. 87.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PATK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Patrick Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Patrick Industries from $102.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th.

In related news, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 10,000 shares of Patrick Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.63, for a total value of $856,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Michael A. Kitson sold 4,022 shares of Patrick Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.53, for a total transaction of $319,869.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PATK opened at $77.02 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 2.18. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.57 and a 1 year high of $98.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.42. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $963.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 8.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. This is a positive change from Patrick Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.26%.

Patrick Industries Profile

Patrick Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of components products and distribution of building products for industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing and Distribution. The Manufacturing segment includes laminated products what are utilized to produce furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, cabinet products, cabinet doors, fiberglass bat fixtures, hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, quartz countertop fabrication, RV painting, fabricated aluminum products, fiberglass and plastic components, softwoods lumber, custom cabinetry, polymer-based flooring, electrical systems components, and other products.

