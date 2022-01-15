Heritage Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,448 Shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR) by 61.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,448 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 737,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,101,000 after purchasing an additional 142,227 shares in the last quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank raised its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 311,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,941,000 after acquiring an additional 42,948 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 270,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,053,000 after acquiring an additional 41,039 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 258,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,945,000 after acquiring an additional 48,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 220,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,924,000 after acquiring an additional 32,824 shares during the last quarter.

Get Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF alerts:

GLTR opened at $88.67 on Friday. Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF has a fifty-two week low of $83.38 and a fifty-two week high of $103.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $88.84 and its 200 day moving average is $90.92.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.