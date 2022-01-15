Heritage Wealth Management LLC Sells 389 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC) by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 389 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF were worth $50,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 6,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. PAX Financial Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 31,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the period.

Shares of IPAC opened at $63.87 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $64.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.31. iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF has a fifty-two week low of $62.63 and a fifty-two week high of $70.41.

