Heritage Wealth Management LLC Sells 995 Shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB) by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 995 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 163.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 69.4% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 677 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IGLB opened at $67.15 on Friday. iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $64.82 and a 1-year high of $72.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $69.57 and a 200 day moving average of $70.26.

