Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Hits New 12-Month High at $17.40

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $17.40 and last traded at $17.40, with a volume of 67856 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.15.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.63.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.51 and a 200-day moving average of $14.93. The company has a market capitalization of $22.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.37 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 12.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.75%.

In other news, CEO Antonio F. Neri sold 9,088 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.96, for a total value of $145,044.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Tarek Robbiati sold 185,604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.36, for a total value of $3,036,481.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 285,987 shares of company stock worth $4,650,199 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 6,302 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 82,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 55.4% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 15,633 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 5,572 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the fourth quarter worth about $547,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 851.9% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 152,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,402,000 after purchasing an additional 136,300 shares in the last quarter. 82.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides a portfolio of services-led and software-enabled infrastructure and solutions.

Read More: Do Tariffs Work?



Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.