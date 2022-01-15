HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO) Receives $5.04 Average PT from Analysts

HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.04.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. reduced their price target on shares of HEXO from C$7.00 to C$2.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HEXO from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, CIBC lowered shares of HEXO from a “neutral” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th.
HEXO stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.63. 3,401,558 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,382,340. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.29. The firm has a market cap of $195.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 0.94. HEXO has a fifty-two week low of $0.60 and a fifty-two week high of $11.04.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of HEXO by 1,404.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,353,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,850,000 after acquiring an additional 4,997,413 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in HEXO in the third quarter worth approximately $7,418,000. Albar Capital Ltd bought a new stake in HEXO in the second quarter worth approximately $5,220,000. Kylin Management LLC bought a new stake in HEXO in the second quarter worth approximately $5,220,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in HEXO by 811.4% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,000,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,840,000 after acquiring an additional 890,696 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.52% of the company’s stock.
HEXO Company Profile
HEXO Corp. is a consumer packaged goods cannabis company, which creates and distributes products to serve the global cannabis market. It serves the Canadian adult-use markets under its HEXO Cannabis, HEXO Plus, Up Cannabis and Original Stash brands, and the medical market under HEXO medical cannabis.
