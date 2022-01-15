HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO) Receives $5.04 Average PT from Analysts

HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.04.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. reduced their price target on shares of HEXO from C$7.00 to C$2.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HEXO from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, CIBC lowered shares of HEXO from a “neutral” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th.

HEXO stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.63. 3,401,558 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,382,340. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.29. The firm has a market cap of $195.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 0.94. HEXO has a fifty-two week low of $0.60 and a fifty-two week high of $11.04.

HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $31.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.22 million. HEXO had a negative return on equity of 13.65% and a negative net margin of 157.70%. Analysts anticipate that HEXO will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of HEXO by 1,404.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,353,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,850,000 after acquiring an additional 4,997,413 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in HEXO in the third quarter worth approximately $7,418,000. Albar Capital Ltd bought a new stake in HEXO in the second quarter worth approximately $5,220,000. Kylin Management LLC bought a new stake in HEXO in the second quarter worth approximately $5,220,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in HEXO by 811.4% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,000,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,840,000 after acquiring an additional 890,696 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.52% of the company’s stock.

HEXO Corp. is a consumer packaged goods cannabis company, which creates and distributes products to serve the global cannabis market. It serves the Canadian adult-use markets under its HEXO Cannabis, HEXO Plus, Up Cannabis and Original Stash brands, and the medical market under HEXO medical cannabis.

