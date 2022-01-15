Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NASDAQ:SNLN)

Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:SNLN) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 13th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be given a dividend of 0.044 per share on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 14th.

SNLN stock opened at $15.89 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.02. Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF has a 52-week low of $15.75 and a 52-week high of $16.26.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF by 7.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 29,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 2,089 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF by 7.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 58,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 4,333 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF in the third quarter worth $971,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF by 8.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 149,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,418,000 after purchasing an additional 11,744 shares during the period.

