Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (OTCMKTS:HKMPF) Short Interest Down 66.5% in December

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (OTCMKTS:HKMPF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,500 shares, a decrease of 66.5% from the December 15th total of 55,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 46.3 days.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.

HKMPF stock remained flat at $$28.25 during trading on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.75. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $28.02 and a 12 month high of $37.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing branded and non-branded generic pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Branded, Injectables, Generics, and Others. The Branded segment sells branded generics and in-licensed patented products in the Middle East and North Africa.

