HoDooi (HOD) Price Reaches $0.0436 on Exchanges

HoDooi (CURRENCY:HOD) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 15th. One HoDooi coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0436 or 0.00000067 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. HoDooi has a market cap of $8.83 million and $1.02 million worth of HoDooi was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, HoDooi has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002341 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001806 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.98 or 0.00063148 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.94 or 0.00074751 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,280.22 or 0.07676695 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,813.08 or 1.00195341 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00008472 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.40 or 0.00068809 BTC.

About HoDooi

HoDooi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 202,785,121 coins. HoDooi’s official Twitter account is @hodooicom

HoDooi Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HoDooi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HoDooi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HoDooi using one of the exchanges listed above.

