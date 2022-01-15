Holley Inc (NYSE:HLLY) Receives $14.96 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Holley Inc (NYSE:HLLY) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.91.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Holley in a report on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Holley from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Holley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Holley from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Holley in the 3rd quarter valued at $91,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Holley in the 3rd quarter valued at $147,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Holley in the 3rd quarter valued at $182,000. Cardinal Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Holley in the 3rd quarter valued at $287,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new stake in shares of Holley during the third quarter worth $298,000. 28.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HLLY stock opened at $13.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Holley has a 12 month low of $9.24 and a 12 month high of $13.64.

Holley (NYSE:HLLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $159.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.44 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Holley will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Holley Company Profile

Empower Ltd. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Empower Ltd. is based in New York.

