Holley (NYSE:HLLY) Given New $14.50 Price Target at Raymond James

Holley (NYSE:HLLY) had its price objective lifted by Raymond James from $14.00 to $14.50 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on HLLY. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Holley in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Holley from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Holley from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $14.91.

Shares of Holley stock opened at $13.03 on Friday. Holley has a twelve month low of $9.24 and a twelve month high of $13.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.60.

Holley (NYSE:HLLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $159.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.44 million. Research analysts forecast that Holley will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HLLY. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Holley during the third quarter worth approximately $91,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Holley during the third quarter worth approximately $147,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Holley during the third quarter worth approximately $182,000. Cardinal Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Holley during the third quarter worth approximately $287,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new stake in shares of Holley during the third quarter worth approximately $298,000. 28.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

