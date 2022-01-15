HollyGold Market Cap Hits $1.04 Million (HGOLD)

HollyGold (CURRENCY:HGOLD) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 15th. One HollyGold coin can now be purchased for about $0.28 or 0.00000650 BTC on major exchanges. HollyGold has a total market capitalization of $1.04 million and approximately $87,680.00 worth of HollyGold was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, HollyGold has traded down 1.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get HollyGold alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002317 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001812 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $27.30 or 0.00063216 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.65 or 0.00077928 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,334.50 or 0.07722040 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,190.49 or 1.00020480 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00008458 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.99 or 0.00069447 BTC.

HollyGold Coin Profile

HollyGold’s genesis date was May 25th, 2020. HollyGold’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,704,196 coins. HollyGold’s official Twitter account is @HollyGoldWorld

According to CryptoCompare, “HollyGold (HGOLD) hopes to create a happy and prosperous environment for its coin holders. HollyGold’s VIP Premiere Club allows its coin holders to have a chance of chasing their dreams of becoming the next “Shinning Star”. “

Buying and Selling HollyGold

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HollyGold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HollyGold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HollyGold using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HollyGold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HollyGold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.