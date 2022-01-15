Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in developing a class of immunotherapeutics, targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform which is designed to reprogram the body’s immune system. HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

Get Hookipa Pharma alerts:

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on HOOK. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Hookipa Pharma from $24.00 to $17.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. UBS Group lowered shares of Hookipa Pharma from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Hookipa Pharma from $28.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Hookipa Pharma from $25.00 to $11.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Hookipa Pharma from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hookipa Pharma presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $10.29.

Shares of NASDAQ HOOK opened at $2.05 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.45 and a current ratio of 4.45. Hookipa Pharma has a 12-month low of $1.90 and a 12-month high of $20.00.

Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.09). Hookipa Pharma had a negative return on equity of 50.48% and a negative net margin of 339.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.24 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.53) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Hookipa Pharma will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOOK. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of Hookipa Pharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Hookipa Pharma by 1,293.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 14,895 shares in the last quarter. Birchview Capital LP acquired a new stake in Hookipa Pharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Hookipa Pharma by 1,330.1% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 121,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 112,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Hookipa Pharma by 41.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,050,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,624,000 after acquiring an additional 306,734 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.58% of the company’s stock.

Hookipa Pharma Company Profile

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapeutics targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform. The company's lead infectious disease product candidate is HB-101, which is in a randomized double-blinded Phase 2 clinical trial in cytomegalovirus-negative patients awaiting kidney transplantation from cytomegalovirus-positive donors.

Recommended Story: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hookipa Pharma (HOOK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hookipa Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hookipa Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.