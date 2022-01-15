Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) Hits New 1-Year High at $22.77

Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $22.77 and last traded at $22.62, with a volume of 7399 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.60.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HBNC. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Horizon Bancorp from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Horizon Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.64.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. Horizon Bancorp had a net margin of 33.17% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The company had revenue of $62.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Horizon Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. Horizon Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.30%.

In related news, EVP Kathie A. Deruiter sold 4,818 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total transaction of $97,419.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Horizon Bancorp by 1.5% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 113,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,983,000 after buying an additional 1,638 shares during the last quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Horizon Bancorp during the second quarter worth $765,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Horizon Bancorp by 30.5% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 300,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,229,000 after buying an additional 70,200 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Horizon Bancorp during the second quarter worth $185,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Horizon Bancorp by 6,433.3% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.84% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:HBNC)

Horizon Bancorp, Inc (Indiana) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It offers personal banking, business banking, investment and trust, and mortgage services. The company was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in Michigan City, IN.

