Hotel Chocolat Group (LON:HOTC) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Hotel Chocolat Group plc (LON:HOTC)’s share price rose 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 510 ($6.92) and last traded at GBX 508 ($6.90). Approximately 26,236 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 47,186 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 507 ($6.88).

HOTC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.79) target price on shares of Hotel Chocolat Group in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 620 ($8.42) target price on shares of Hotel Chocolat Group in a research report on Thursday, November 25th.

Get Hotel Chocolat Group alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 499.89 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 431.01. The company has a market cap of £697.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.19, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.06.

In other news, insider Sophie Tomkins sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 501 ($6.80), for a total value of £17,535 ($23,802.09).

About Hotel Chocolat Group (LON:HOTC)

Hotel Chocolat Group plc manufactures, sells, and retails chocolates under the Hotel Chocolat brand name in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It offers a range of chocolates, including gift, and rare and vintage chocolates, as well as related drinks, alcohols, and beauty products.

Featured Article: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Hotel Chocolat Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hotel Chocolat Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.