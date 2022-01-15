Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) Price Target Increased to $101.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $101.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

HLI has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup raised Houlihan Lokey from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Houlihan Lokey from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Houlihan Lokey from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and lifted their target price for the company from $86.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group raised Houlihan Lokey from a neutral rating to a buy rating and decreased their target price for the company from $120.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Houlihan Lokey from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $116.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Houlihan Lokey has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $113.00.

Shares of NYSE:HLI opened at $114.96 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.87. Houlihan Lokey has a 52-week low of $63.38 and a 52-week high of $122.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 0.68.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.54. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 21.39%. The firm had revenue of $537.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Houlihan Lokey will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.43%.

In other Houlihan Lokey news, CFO J Lindsey Alley sold 10,000 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.93, for a total value of $1,169,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 26.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLI. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 97.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,386,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,112,000 after acquiring an additional 685,338 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,535,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $289,131,000 after purchasing an additional 412,298 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $24,027,000. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $22,695,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,591,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,603,000 after purchasing an additional 201,725 shares during the period. 75.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc engages in the provision of investment banking services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring and Financial and Valuation Advisory. The Corporate Finance segment provides general financial advisory services in addition to advice on mergers and acquisitions and capital markets offering.

