Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA) Sets New 12-Month Low at $5.68

Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.68 and last traded at $5.78, with a volume of 28927 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.17.

Several research firms have recently commented on HUMA. Oppenheimer began coverage on Humacyte in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research began coverage on Humacyte in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Cowen began coverage on Humacyte in a report on Friday, October 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Humacyte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Humacyte presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.25.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 11.49 and a quick ratio of 11.49.

Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $0.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.27 million. As a group, analysts predict that Humacyte, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

In other Humacyte news, CEO Laura E. Niklason sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.88, for a total transaction of $1,110,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Brady W. Dougan sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.44, for a total value of $944,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 300,000 shares of company stock worth $2,729,000 in the last quarter.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HUMA. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Humacyte during the third quarter worth approximately $20,590,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Humacyte during the 3rd quarter valued at $8,708,000. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Humacyte during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,805,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Humacyte during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,331,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Humacyte in the third quarter worth $840,000. 15.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

