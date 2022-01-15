HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM) Stock Price Down 7.8%

HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM)’s stock price was down 7.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $31.30 and last traded at $31.30. Approximately 1,795 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 242,613 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.95.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HCM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HUTCHMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of HUTCHMED from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.25.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.78.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HCM. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in HUTCHMED by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of HUTCHMED in the third quarter worth approximately $163,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HUTCHMED in the second quarter worth approximately $199,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of HUTCHMED in the third quarter worth approximately $188,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of HUTCHMED by 5.8% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 31.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases worldwide. It operates in two segments, Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures. It manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical, and consumer health products.

