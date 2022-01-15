Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc. is a distributor and manufacturer of hydroponics equipment and supplies for controlled environment agriculture. Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc. is based in PETALUMA, Calif. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Securities lowered their price target on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $61.00 to $49.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Truist decreased their price target on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $47.86.

NASDAQ:HYFM opened at $22.92 on Friday. Hydrofarm Holdings Group has a 52 week low of $22.00 and a 52 week high of $95.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.81 and a 200 day moving average of $40.60.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $123.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.72 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hydrofarm Holdings Group will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HYFM. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 63.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 710.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 90.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 113.2% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 988 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.93% of the company’s stock.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group Company Profile

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of controlled environment agriculture (CEA) equipment and supplies in the United States and Canada. The company offers agricultural lighting devices, indoor climate control equipment, hydroponics and nutrients, and plant additives used to grow, farm, and cultivate cannabis, flowers, fruits, plants, vegetables, grains, and herbs in controlled environment; and distributes CEA equipment and supplies, which include grow light systems; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; humidity and carbon dioxide monitors and controllers; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media made from soil, rock wool or coconut fiber.

