Hyper Finance Achieves Market Cap of $24,176.98 (HYFI)

Hyper Finance (CURRENCY:HYFI) traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 15th. Over the last seven days, Hyper Finance has traded up 40% against the U.S. dollar. One Hyper Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Hyper Finance has a total market cap of $24,176.98 and $39.00 worth of Hyper Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002329 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001822 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.12 or 0.00063142 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.36 or 0.00077676 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,302.02 or 0.07687974 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42,925.79 or 0.99942493 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00008487 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.72 or 0.00069200 BTC.

Hyper Finance Coin Profile

Hyper Finance’s total supply is 200,371,432 coins and its circulating supply is 31,658,686 coins. Hyper Finance’s official Twitter account is @hyper_finance

Buying and Selling Hyper Finance

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyper Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hyper Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hyper Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

