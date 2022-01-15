Hyzon Motors Inc (NASDAQ:HYZN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Hyzon Motors Inc (NASDAQ:HYZN) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.40.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HYZN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hyzon Motors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Colliers Securities lowered shares of Hyzon Motors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Hyzon Motors in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Finally, initiated coverage on shares of Hyzon Motors in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company.

In related news, CEO Craig Matthew Knight acquired 166,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.22 per share, with a total value of $1,364,520.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hyzon Motors in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $17,975,000. Luxor Capital Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Hyzon Motors in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $10,447,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Hyzon Motors in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,411,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Hyzon Motors in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,333,000. Finally, Soros Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Hyzon Motors in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,593,000. 12.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hyzon Motors stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.99. 6,402,698 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,621,816. Hyzon Motors has a 12 month low of $4.72 and a 12 month high of $19.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.87.

Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $0.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.59 million. Research analysts predict that Hyzon Motors will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Hyzon Motors Company Profile

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation has entered into a definitive merger agreement with Hyzon Motors Inc

