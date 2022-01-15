i3 Energy (LON:I3E) Price Target Increased to GBX 28 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

i3 Energy (LON:I3E) had its price target boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 27 ($0.37) to GBX 28 ($0.38) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
I3E opened at GBX 13.90 ($0.19) on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 11.92 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 11.88. The company has a market capitalization of £156.57 million and a P/E ratio of 7.44. i3 Energy has a 1-year low of GBX 5.40 ($0.07) and a 1-year high of GBX 16.80 ($0.23). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.48, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.82.
