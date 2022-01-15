IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) Price Target Cut to $3.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) had its price target reduced by analysts at Raymond James from $3.25 to $3.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the mining company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 14.50% from the stock’s previous close. Raymond James also issued estimates for IAMGOLD’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on IAG. increased their target price on IAMGOLD from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on IAMGOLD from C$4.50 to C$4.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised IAMGOLD from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from C$4.50 to C$4.75 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.75.

IAMGOLD stock opened at $2.62 on Thursday. IAMGOLD has a twelve month low of $2.16 and a twelve month high of $3.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The mining company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $294.10 million during the quarter. IAMGOLD had a net margin of 0.23% and a return on equity of 0.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that IAMGOLD will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAG. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of IAMGOLD by 28.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,511 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 4,350 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of IAMGOLD by 47.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,206 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 9,025 shares during the period. Finally, AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD during the second quarter worth about $82,000. Institutional investors own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

IAMGOLD Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of gold and mineral resource properties. It owns and operates the Westwood mine in Quebec and the Cote Gold project, a development project located in Ontario. The firm also operates the Rosebel mine in Suriname, the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, the Saramacca project, an exploration project located in Suriname, the Boto project, an exploration project located in Senegal.

