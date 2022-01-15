IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) Price Target Cut to C$5.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) had its price target lowered by TD Securities from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on IAG. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on IAMGOLD from C$4.50 to C$4.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. lifted their price target on IAMGOLD from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised IAMGOLD from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James dropped their price objective on IAMGOLD from $3.25 to $3.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on IAMGOLD from C$4.50 to C$4.75 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.75.

IAG opened at $2.62 on Friday. IAMGOLD has a 12-month low of $2.16 and a 12-month high of $3.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.74.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The mining company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.03). IAMGOLD had a net margin of 0.23% and a return on equity of 0.06%. The company had revenue of $294.10 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that IAMGOLD will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of IAMGOLD by 228.0% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 41,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 28,500 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC raised its holdings in IAMGOLD by 30.2% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 60,966 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 14,134 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in IAMGOLD by 47.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,206 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 9,025 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of IAMGOLD in the third quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of IAMGOLD by 11.0% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 656,807 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after buying an additional 65,272 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

IAMGOLD Company Profile

IAMGOLD Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of gold and mineral resource properties. It owns and operates the Westwood mine in Quebec and the Cote Gold project, a development project located in Ontario. The firm also operates the Rosebel mine in Suriname, the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, the Saramacca project, an exploration project located in Suriname, the Boto project, an exploration project located in Senegal.

