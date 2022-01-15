ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $9.55-9.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $9.50. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.43-5.53 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.49 billion.ICON Public also updated its FY22 guidance to $11.55-11.95 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ICLR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of ICON Public from $234.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ICON Public from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of ICON Public from $242.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ICON Public from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of ICON Public from $240.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ICON Public currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $278.17.

Get ICON Public alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ICLR opened at $266.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $283.82 and a 200 day moving average of $262.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.89. ICON Public has a 12-month low of $168.76 and a 12-month high of $313.00.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. ICON Public had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 15.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 166.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that ICON Public will post 8.8 EPS for the current year.

ICON Public Company Profile

ICON plc operates as a clinical research organization, which engages in the provision of outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries. It specializes in the strategic development, management and analysis of programs that support clinical development.

Featured Article: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for ICON Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICON Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.