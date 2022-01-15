Ideagen (LON:IDEA) Earns Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

Ideagen (LON:IDEA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 365 ($4.95) price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 42.02% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on IDEA. increased their price objective on shares of Ideagen from GBX 350 ($4.75) to GBX 365 ($4.95) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ideagen in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of Ideagen stock opened at GBX 257 ($3.49) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £754.78 million and a PE ratio of 856.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 270.74 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 284.52. Ideagen has a 1-year low of GBX 226 ($3.07) and a 1-year high of GBX 335 ($4.55).

Ideagen plc develops and sells information management software in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, the Middle East, and internationally. Its governance, risk, and compliance (GRC) solutions include Q-Pulse QMS, a quality management software; Q-Pulse PM, a product management software; Q-Pulse Law, an EHS legal compliance software; Q-Pulse WorkRite, a health and safety management system; Pentana Audit, an audit automation software; Pentana Disclose, a financial disclosure checklist software; Pentana Compliance, an accountability and competency compliance software; and Pentana Risk, a cloud-based performance and risk management software.

