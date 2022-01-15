Ideagen (LON:IDEA) Earns Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

Ideagen (LON:IDEA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 365 ($4.95) price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 42.02% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on IDEA. increased their price objective on shares of Ideagen from GBX 350 ($4.75) to GBX 365 ($4.95) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ideagen in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of Ideagen stock opened at GBX 257 ($3.49) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £754.78 million and a PE ratio of 856.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 270.74 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 284.52. Ideagen has a 1-year low of GBX 226 ($3.07) and a 1-year high of GBX 335 ($4.55).

About Ideagen

Ideagen plc develops and sells information management software in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, the Middle East, and internationally. Its governance, risk, and compliance (GRC) solutions include Q-Pulse QMS, a quality management software; Q-Pulse PM, a product management software; Q-Pulse Law, an EHS legal compliance software; Q-Pulse WorkRite, a health and safety management system; Pentana Audit, an audit automation software; Pentana Disclose, a financial disclosure checklist software; Pentana Compliance, an accountability and competency compliance software; and Pentana Risk, a cloud-based performance and risk management software.

