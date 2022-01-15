Idena (IDNA) Price Up 1.5% This Week

Idena (CURRENCY:IDNA) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 15th. Over the last seven days, Idena has traded up 1.5% against the US dollar. Idena has a market capitalization of $5.74 million and $381,642.00 worth of Idena was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Idena coin can currently be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000240 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002329 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001822 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $84.91 or 0.00197699 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.12 or 0.00063142 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.15 or 0.00214558 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.33 or 0.00044999 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003247 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.36 or 0.00077676 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000605 BTC.

Idena Profile

Idena (IDNA) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 22nd, 2019. Idena’s total supply is 79,159,536 coins and its circulating supply is 55,812,090 coins. Idena’s official Twitter account is @IdenaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Idena’s official website is idena.io . The Reddit community for Idena is https://reddit.com/r/Idena and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Idena is medium.com/@idena.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Idena is a novel way to formalize people on the blockchain. It does not collect or store personally identifiable information. Idena proves the humanness and uniqueness of its participants by running an AI-hard Turing test at the same time for everyone around the globe. The Idena blockchain is driven by proof-of-person consensus: Every node is linked to a cryptoidentity, one single person with equal voting power. The official Idena ticker is “DNA” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “IDNA” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Idena Coin Trading

