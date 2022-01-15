IG Gold (IGG) Market Cap Hits $3.97 Million

IG Gold (CURRENCY:IGG) traded up 3.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 15th. One IG Gold coin can now be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, IG Gold has traded up 14.4% against the US dollar. IG Gold has a total market capitalization of $3.97 million and approximately $25,506.00 worth of IG Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get IG Gold alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002309 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002307 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000566 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001817 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.48 or 0.00063419 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00005478 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002310 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.89 or 0.00059740 BTC.

IG Gold Coin Profile

IG Gold (IGG) is a coin. IG Gold’s total supply is 48,132,126,676 coins and its circulating supply is 8,856,541,707 coins. The official message board for IG Gold is medium.com/@IGGalaxy . The official website for IG Gold is www.iggalaxy.com . The Reddit community for IG Gold is /r/IntergalacticGaming . IG Gold’s official Twitter account is @IG_Galaxy and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “IGG is the native token within the IGGalaxy which will power the IG esports ecosystem. The TRC20 token will fundamentally disrupt the way stakeholders within the esports landscape interact and exchange value. Coupled with smart contracts, IGG will have real-world utility for gamers, teams, brands and the wider public. “

Buying and Selling IG Gold

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IG Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IG Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IG Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for IG Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IG Gold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.