Ignyte Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IGNY) Short Interest Down 77.8% in December

Ignyte Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IGNY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 77.8% from the December 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ:IGNY remained flat at $$9.77 during mid-day trading on Friday. Ignyte Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.58 and a 1 year high of $9.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.74.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Ignyte Acquisition by 33.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 49,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new stake in Ignyte Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $7,098,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ignyte Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $196,000. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new position in Ignyte Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $1,958,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Ignyte Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $345,000.

