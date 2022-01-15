iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “iHeartMedia Inc. is a media and entertainment company. It specializes in radio, digital, outdoor, mobile, live events, social and on-demand entertainment and information services for advertisers. iHeartMedia Inc. is based in New York. “

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on IHRT. B. Riley dropped their price objective on iHeartMedia from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on iHeartMedia from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Shares of IHRT traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.64. 412,782 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 498,428. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.12. iHeartMedia has a 12 month low of $13.12 and a 12 month high of $28.24.

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $928.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.34 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that iHeartMedia will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

In other iHeartMedia news, CEO Robert W. Pittman acquired 24,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.77 per share, for a total transaction of $501,595.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard J. Bressler acquired 22,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.14 per share, with a total value of $500,696.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IHRT. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,644,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,862,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205,259 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia by 14,668.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,071,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,775,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057,070 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,339,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582,608 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia by 69.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,173,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,531,000 after purchasing an additional 889,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iHeartMedia in the 2nd quarter valued at $18,414,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.94% of the company’s stock.

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Audio, and Audio & Media Services. The Audio segment offers broadcast radio, digital, mobile, podcasts, social, program syndication, traffic, weather, news and sports data distribution, and on-demand entertainment, as well as live events, including mobile platforms and products; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,500 radio station affiliates.

