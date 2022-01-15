Incitec Pivot Limited (OTCMKTS:INCZY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Incitec Pivot Limited (OTCMKTS:INCZY) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 43,500 shares, an increase of 43,400.0% from the December 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 137,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

INCZY stock opened at $2.45 on Friday. Incitec Pivot has a 12-month low of $1.68 and a 12-month high of $2.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.27 and a 200-day moving average of $2.11.

About Incitec Pivot

Incitec Pivot Ltd. engages in manufacturing and selling of explosives, fertilisers and industrial chemicals. The company operates through businesses: Asia Pacific, Americas, and Corporate. The Asia Pacific business operates through five segments: Incitec Pivot Fertilisers, Southern Cross International, Fertilisers Elimination, Dyno Nobel Asia Pacific and Asia Pacific Eliminations.

