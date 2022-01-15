Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Shares Acquired by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 33.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 105,231 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,189 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Incyte were worth $7,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in INCY. Dodge & Cox grew its holdings in Incyte by 214.9% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 13,597,536 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,143,961,000 after acquiring an additional 9,280,144 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in Incyte by 121.3% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 851,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,428,000 after acquiring an additional 466,863 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Incyte by 2.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,411,778 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,197,584,000 after acquiring an additional 460,500 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in Incyte during the second quarter worth about $22,229,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Incyte by 7.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,626,057 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $304,297,000 after acquiring an additional 242,831 shares during the period. 91.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INCY opened at $74.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.94 and a quick ratio of 3.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.16. Incyte Co. has a 1-year low of $61.91 and a 1-year high of $101.47.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.45. Incyte had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 18.35%. The firm had revenue of $812.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.16 million. Research analysts expect that Incyte Co. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on INCY shares. Truist lowered their price target on Incyte from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Incyte in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 target price on shares of Incyte in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Incyte from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Truist Securities reduced their price objective on Incyte from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.73.

In other news, Director Wendy L. Dixon sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total transaction of $441,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paula J. Swain sold 10,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.31, for a total transaction of $796,879.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

