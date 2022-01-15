Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $149.31 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) will report $149.31 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Independent Bank’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $135.52 million to $163.10 million. Independent Bank posted sales of $118.91 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 25.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, January 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Independent Bank will report full year sales of $505.31 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $491.62 million to $519.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $673.86 million, with estimates ranging from $672.32 million to $675.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Independent Bank.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $116.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.97 million. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 31.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share.

Separately, Piper Sandler downgraded Independent Bank from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $82.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, October 25th.

Independent Bank stock traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $86.99. The stock had a trading volume of 120,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,232. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.67 and a beta of 0.96. Independent Bank has a 12 month low of $68.14 and a 12 month high of $99.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $83.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.68.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. Independent Bank’s payout ratio is currently 41.20%.

In other news, COO Robert D. Cozzone sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.95, for a total transaction of $85,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Edward H. Seksay sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total value of $737,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INDB. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Independent Bank in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Independent Bank by 70.7% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 623 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Independent Bank in the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in Independent Bank in the second quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Independent Bank in the second quarter valued at $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The company provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services and is engaged in sale of retail investments and insurance products in Massachusetts. It offers deposit products, including demand deposits, interest checking, money market accounts, savings accounts and time certificates of deposit.

