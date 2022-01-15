IndexIQ Advisors LLC Acquires 391 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,236 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LOW. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter worth $33,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 80.7% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 32,000 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 14,288 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 74.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LOW. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Truist raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Barclays raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Guggenheim increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $286.00 to $292.00 in a report on Thursday, December 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $258.71.

Shares of NYSE LOW opened at $243.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $249.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $220.72. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $150.84 and a 1-year high of $263.31. The company has a market cap of $163.99 billion, a PE ratio of 21.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.38. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 25,100.30% and a net margin of 8.63%. The firm had revenue of $22.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.80%.

Lowe’s Companies declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, December 15th that permits the company to buyback $13.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

