IndexIQ Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,705 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 655 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $3,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Trade Desk by 900.0% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Trade Desk by 1,044.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 78,688 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,087,000 after purchasing an additional 71,811 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Trade Desk by 1,163.0% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,084 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC boosted its position in Trade Desk by 735.9% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 13,107 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 11,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 539.2% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,790 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after acquiring an additional 18,381 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.77% of the company’s stock.

TTD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Securities upped their target price on Trade Desk from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist upped their price target on Trade Desk from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Cleveland Research started coverage on Trade Desk in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trade Desk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Trade Desk from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTD opened at $75.47 on Friday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.71 and a 1 year high of $114.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 2.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.49.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.03. Trade Desk had a net margin of 25.13% and a return on equity of 24.03%. The company had revenue of $301.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. Trade Desk’s revenue was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Eric B. Paley sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.04, for a total transaction of $500,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 8,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.59, for a total transaction of $706,524.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 296,780 shares of company stock valued at $31,831,928 in the last three months. 10.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

