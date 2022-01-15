IndexIQ Advisors LLC Grows Position in State Auto Financial Co. (NASDAQ:STFC)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in State Auto Financial Co. (NASDAQ:STFC) by 185.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 58,673 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,147 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in State Auto Financial were worth $2,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of State Auto Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Boston Partners grew its position in State Auto Financial by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 63,528 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in State Auto Financial by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 32,350 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of State Auto Financial by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,607 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of State Auto Financial by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,602 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 2,519 shares during the period. 35.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get State Auto Financial alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ STFC opened at $51.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. State Auto Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.16 and a fifty-two week high of $51.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 31.98 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.92.

State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.26). State Auto Financial had a return on equity of 2.72% and a net margin of 4.32%. The firm had revenue of $399.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $394.70 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that State Auto Financial Co. will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. State Auto Financial’s payout ratio is 24.69%.

In related news, SVP Kim Burton Garland sold 65,371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.51, for a total transaction of $3,367,260.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Steven Eugene English sold 25,138 shares of State Auto Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.57, for a total transaction of $1,296,366.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 238,171 shares of company stock valued at $12,255,566. 2.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of State Auto Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

State Auto Financial Profile

State Auto Financial Corp. is a property and casualty insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Insurance, Commercial Insurance, and Investment Operations. The Personal Insurance segment comprises personal auto, homeowners, and other personal insurance.

Read More: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for State Auto Financial Co. (NASDAQ:STFC).

Receive News & Ratings for State Auto Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Auto Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.