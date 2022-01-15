IndexIQ Advisors LLC Has $1.68 Million Stock Position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,502 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $1,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in Anthem by 204.0% during the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its stake in Anthem by 5.0% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 417,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,818,000 after acquiring an additional 20,053 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in Anthem by 2.2% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 60,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Anthem by 50.7% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 7,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,898,000 after acquiring an additional 2,617 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Anthem by 402.8% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 62,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,468,000 after acquiring an additional 50,374 shares during the period. 87.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ANTM opened at $452.14 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $435.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $403.86. Anthem, Inc. has a 12 month low of $286.04 and a 12 month high of $470.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.06.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $6.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.37 by $0.42. Anthem had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The company had revenue of $35.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.20 EPS. Anthem’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.29%.

ANTM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Anthem from $450.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Mizuho upgraded Anthem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $450.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Anthem from $408.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Anthem from $559.00 to $574.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Anthem from $445.00 to $497.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $485.29.

In related news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 1,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total transaction of $501,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

