IndexIQ Advisors LLC Has $2.09 Million Stock Position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $2,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in American Tower in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in American Tower in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AMT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut American Tower from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $285.00 to $271.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on American Tower from $316.00 to $294.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on American Tower from $305.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on American Tower from $324.00 to $328.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on American Tower from $296.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Tower has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $293.63.

American Tower stock opened at $250.62 on Friday. American Tower Co. has a one year low of $197.50 and a one year high of $303.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $271.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $278.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.57, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.37.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.69). The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 27.44% and a return on equity of 39.34%. American Tower’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $1.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. American Tower’s payout ratio is 101.09%.

In other news, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 3,590 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.02, for a total value of $980,141.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joann A. Reed sold 866 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total value of $225,593.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

