IndexIQ Advisors LLC Increases Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,559 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UPS. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the third quarter worth $48,000. 56.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on UPS. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on United Parcel Service from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup raised United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on United Parcel Service from $224.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $243.00 price objective on United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.76.

Shares of NYSE:UPS opened at $206.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $179.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is $209.04 and its 200-day moving average is $201.57. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.76 and a 1 year high of $220.24.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $23.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.57 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 127.98% and a net margin of 6.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.28 EPS. Analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 54.99%.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

