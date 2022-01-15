IndexIQ Advisors LLC Sells 365 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 365 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $2,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ABC. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 63.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. 62.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 24,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.07, for a total transaction of $3,301,602.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Gina Clark sold 16,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.83, for a total value of $2,016,677.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 158,865 shares of company stock worth $20,109,602. Insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

ABC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $136.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank cut shares of AmerisourceBergen from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.75.

Shares of ABC opened at $136.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.38. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a twelve month low of $100.71 and a twelve month high of $136.95.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $58.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.05 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 2,040.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 10.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.46 dividend. This is a boost from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is currently 24.90%.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name; specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals; over-the-counter healthcare products; home healthcare supplies and equipment; and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems; independent and chain retail pharmacies; mail order pharmacies; medical clinics; and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

