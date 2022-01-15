Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:IDCBY) Short Interest Up 148.4% in December

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:IDCBY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,400 shares, an increase of 148.4% from the December 15th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 208,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

IDCBY opened at $12.15 on Friday. Industrial and Commercial Bank of China has a 1-year low of $10.33 and a 1-year high of $14.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $216.52 billion, a PE ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.37.

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (OTCMKTS:IDCBY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter. Industrial and Commercial Bank of China had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 26.36%. The firm had revenue of $32.04 billion for the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Industrial and Commercial Bank of China from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Company Profile

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited provides various banking products and services in China and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, and Treasury Operations segments. The Corporate Banking segment offers financial products and services to corporations, government agencies, and financial institutions.

