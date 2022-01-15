Innova Hits 24 Hour Volume of $506.00 (INN)

Innova (CURRENCY:INN) traded 30.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 14th. Over the last week, Innova has traded down 3.5% against the dollar. Innova has a market cap of $259,863.93 and approximately $506.00 worth of Innova was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Innova coin can now be bought for about $0.0377 or 0.00000087 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000025 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000531 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

The Truth (UFO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Columbus (CBS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Innova

Innova (CRYPTO:INN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Innova’s total supply is 10,417,969 coins and its circulating supply is 6,901,771 coins. Innova’s official Twitter account is @InnovaCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Innova is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the NeoScrypt algorithm. Transactions are confirmed by distributed consensus, and then immutably recorded on the blockchain. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Innova

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Innova directly using U.S. dollars.

