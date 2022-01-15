Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April (NYSEARCA:IAPR) Trading Down 0.4%

Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April (NYSEARCA:IAPR) traded down 0.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $25.94 and last traded at $25.94. 990 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 4,843 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.04.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.79.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April in the second quarter valued at approximately $323,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April in the second quarter valued at $278,000. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,080,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 24,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the period.

