InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:IHT) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.00

InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:IHT)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.00. InnSuites Hospitality Trust shares last traded at $3.00, with a volume of 30,203 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of $27.11 million, a P/E ratio of -30.00 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

Get InnSuites Hospitality Trust alerts:

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 14th. This represents a yield of 0.8%. InnSuites Hospitality Trust’s payout ratio is -20.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IHT. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in InnSuites Hospitality Trust by 91.0% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 258,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after buying an additional 123,200 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $345,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $184,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $186,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $128,000. 4.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:IHT)

InnSuites Hospitality Trust engages in the ownership and operation of hotel properties. It operates through the Hotel Operations and Hotel Management Services segment, which operates hotel properties in Arizona and New Mexico. The company was founded by James F. Wirth on June 21, 1971 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

Further Reading: How a Put Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for InnSuites Hospitality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InnSuites Hospitality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.