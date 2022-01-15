InsaneCoin (INSN) Price Reaches $0.0056 on Major Exchanges

InsaneCoin (CURRENCY:INSN) traded down 12.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 15th. One InsaneCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0056 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, InsaneCoin has traded 5.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. InsaneCoin has a market cap of $146,561.21 and approximately $7.00 worth of InsaneCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $141.11 or 0.00325769 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.63 or 0.00019918 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00008416 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000802 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003078 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.24 or 0.00016708 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded up 60.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000159 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000032 BTC.

InsaneCoin Profile

INSN is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 9th, 2016. InsaneCoin’s total supply is 26,026,738 coins. InsaneCoin’s official website is insane.network . InsaneCoin’s official Twitter account is @insanecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Insane Coin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. The Insane Coin moved to a new blockchain in order to support new features like Masternodes, POS v3, Darksend, Adaptive block sizes, VRX and more. “

Buying and Selling InsaneCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as InsaneCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade InsaneCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy InsaneCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

