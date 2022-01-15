Insider Buying: AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) CEO Buys 10,000 Shares of Stock

AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) CEO James C. Clemmer bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.84 per share, for a total transaction of $228,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANGO opened at $22.63 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. AngioDynamics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.61 and a 52 week high of $32.00.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $78.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.90 million. AngioDynamics had a negative return on equity of 0.24% and a negative net margin of 12.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AngioDynamics, Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its holdings in AngioDynamics by 1,257.7% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,325,508 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $34,384,000 after buying an additional 1,227,882 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in AngioDynamics by 66.5% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 717,236 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $19,459,000 after buying an additional 286,427 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in AngioDynamics by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,605,273 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $43,551,000 after buying an additional 231,460 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in AngioDynamics by 99.5% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 455,897 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $11,826,000 after buying an additional 227,357 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in AngioDynamics by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,081,015 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $56,457,000 after buying an additional 170,480 shares during the period. 93.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AngioDynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. upgraded shares of AngioDynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $28.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

AngioDynamics Company Profile

AngioDynamics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical devices for vascular access, surgery, peripheral vascular disease, and oncology. It offers ablation systems, fluid management systems, vascular access, angiographic, drainage. thrombolytic, and venous products.

